Tinder
Log in
Tinder
Log in
Tinder

Get Noticed by the People You Like With Tinder Platinum™

Enjoy all of Tinder’s premium features while getting maximum visibility on the app. Dating online just got easier. See someone you’d love to meet and can’t wait to match? As a Platinum subscriber, you can attach a note to every Super Like you send, increasing your match-making potential by up to 25%. And when you do—feel free to stand out in a major way by complimenting their photos or giving them your best opener. By making the first move, you can speed up the process and start to chat with people sooner.

Join Now

Add a Note to Every Super Like

Get chatting faster by attaching a note to every Super Like you send.

Priority Likes

The best things in life are free to Platinum subscribers, Priority Likes makes sure your profile is seen faster by the people you Like and Super Like.

Likes You

See all your admirers in one place so you can make an adult decision on who you Like and Nope.

Top Picks

Get a glance at 10 categorized profiles each day, tailored just for you.

Passport™

Match with people from all over the world.

Unlimited Likes

Catch feelings for as many people as you want.

Free Monthly Super Likes™

Stand out from the crowd and increase your matchmaking potential by 3x.

1 Monthly Boost

Get more attention by being one of the top profiles in your local area for 30 minutes.

Rewind®

Go back in time and redo your last Like or Nope.
Get Started