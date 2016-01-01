Upload photos to Tinder® that feature who everyone came to see: you! Ditch your friends because this isn’t about them and remove the sunglasses because they hide your face. The best pics are in focus and some say a smile goes a long way here.
What should I put in my bio?
Your bio is a snapshot of who you are. If writing isn’t your thing, you can make a list of things you like or want. Keep it light and talk about your hobbies or go deep and talk about what you’re looking for in a match. For info on what not to include in your bio, check out our Community Guidelines.
How do I unmatch someone?
If you’re having second thoughts about someone you Liked—no problem. You can unmatch anyone at any time. Tap the blue shield in either your match’s profile or the chat to go to the Safety Toolkit and unmatch.
How do Tinder® matches work?
Two members must both use the Swipe Right® feature to Like each other in order to make a match.
What happens when Tinder® says you missed a match?
When we tell you that you missed a match it means you used the Swipe Left™ feature on someone who Liked you.
All About How Tinder® Works
Is Tinder® free?
Tinder® can be downloaded for free in the App Store and Google Play Store or visit https://tinder.com to use Tinder for Web. Basic features let you create a profile, use the Swipe Right® feature to Like someone and use the Swipe Left™ feature to pass.
How does Tinder® work?
Tinder® connects you with profiles using location-based technology based on the gender, distance, and orientation filters you set.
Tinder® offers Photo Verification to make sure the person you’re talking to matches their photos. Verified profiles will have a blue checkmark and we strongly suggest you get one—they look good on everyone and help keep our community safe.
Can Tinder® be used on a laptop?
For those of you seeking a desktop experience, you can enjoy most of our features on https://tinder.com.
Where does Tinder® work?
Tinder is a global online dating platform where you can meet new people, expand your social network, or meet locals in 190+ countries. Next question...
We’re not a fan of labels, but we recognize a good thing when we see it. With Top Picks, members can choose 1 out of 10 categorized profiles a day while paid subscribers will get a chance to view a curated list of 10 people.
Look, we’re not one to play favorites, but our top-tier subscription, Platinum, has got it all. With premium features that get you noticed by the people you Like, it’s the best way to get maximum visibility.
Who sent me a Super Like on Tinder?
If you’re looking for clues on who sent you a Super Like, start going through people to find the blue star on a potential match’s profile.
All About Relationships and Dating
Will Tinder sponsor my wedding?
While Tinder has sponsored weddings in the past, we can’t make any promises, but we are always down to celebrate your nuptials. Write to us at tinderstories@gotinder.com for a chance to get free Tinder swag and please, don’t be a stranger.
Can you find a date on Tinder?
With 55 billion matches to date, Tinder makes it easy to meet new people. We’ve got features designed to make you stand out and increase your matchmaking potential, but it’s up to you if and when you make a move.
Can you find love on Tinder?
If you’re looking for love, you’ve come to the right place—anything is possible on Tinder, and we’ve got the vows to prove it.