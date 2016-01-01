Tinder
Log in
Tinder
Log in
Tinder

So, Why Choose A Dating App Like Tinder?

When it comes to dating apps, you’ve got options: Badoo, Bumble, Hinge, Match, POF, OKCupid, and many more. It doesn’t matter if you want to find love, a date, or just have a casual chat, you still want to find an app that’s the right match for you. And it’s not always black and white — when you want to meet new people, your friends at Tinder can help you out with features designed to make the impossible possible. Dating online just got easier.

We won’t brag about being the best free site — we’ll let you decide for yourself by giving you Tinder at a glance.

Join Now

Explore Your Passions

It’s easy to chat up a match when you know you have something in common. The Tinder app lets you add Passions to your profile and connect with people who share your interests.

Get Verified on Tinder

Photo Verification lets you prove you’re the person in your photos. When you see people on the Tinder app with a blue checkmark, it means they’re the real deal.

See Who Likes You

There are only so many hours in a day for dating. We get it. A Tinder Gold™ subscription lets you see all the people who Like you, saving you precious time so you can focus on the finer things in life.

Make Every Like Count

Exclusive to Tinder Platinum™ subscribers, Priority Likes puts your profile in front of the people you Like faster.

Endless Possibilities

With more than 55 billion matches to date, we’re no stranger to bringing singles together online. Some sites, like Hinge and eharmony, are designed for long-term relationships, but on the Tinder app, we’re all about the experience and offer possibilities for whatever it is you’re looking for.

Roll With Us Anywhere

When you want to meet local people whether you’re visiting New York City or Chicago, there’s an app for that—and it’s called Tinder. Chat with people near and far with features that let you match around the world. Tinder is your go-to travel buddy. We’ve got you covered in 190 countries, and not even our friends at OKCupid and Plenty of Fish can say that.

Date Safer With Face to Face

We’re all eager to meet new people IRL, but dating during COVID-19 means putting your safety first. When six feet apart isn’t enough, Face to Face lets you video chat with your match so you can keep the connection going online.

Connect With People Everywhere

Go beyond your distance settings and chat with people around the world with our Passport™ feature. All it takes is an upgrade to a Tinder Plus® subscription to be able to match anywhere from everywhere.

Matches at Your Fingertips

One of the most adult decisions you’ll make is picking a dating app that can offer you all the things your ex couldn’t. And it’s not just as simple as choosing between Badoo or Zoosk. Meeting people online is a journey, and you want someone along for the ride that you can trust. When it comes to making a match, consider the Tinder app your new copilot.

All-Inclusive, All the Time

We’re not a fan of labels, so we offer a dating experience designed to connect you with new people outside your usual circles. Unlike sites like Bumble, Tinder doesn’t filter based on height, education, race, or religion because demographics do not define a person. We believe everyone deserves the right to be seen and make the first move no matter how they identify. On our app, we put everyone in front of you and let you choose who you want to chat with.

Explore Your Passions

It’s easy to chat up a match when you know you have something in common. The Tinder app lets you add Passions to your profile and connect with people who share your interests.

Get Verified on Tinder

Photo Verification lets you prove you’re the person in your photos. When you see people on the Tinder app with a blue checkmark, it means they’re the real deal.

See Who Likes You

There are only so many hours in a day for dating. We get it. A Tinder Gold™ subscription lets you see all the people who Like you, saving you precious time so you can focus on the finer things in life.

Make Every Like Count

Exclusive to Tinder Platinum™ subscribers, Priority Likes puts your profile in front of the people you Like faster.

Endless Possibilities

With more than 55 billion matches to date, we’re no stranger to bringing singles together online. Some sites, like Hinge and eharmony, are designed for long-term relationships, but on the Tinder app, we’re all about the experience and offer possibilities for whatever it is you’re looking for.

Roll With Us Anywhere

When you want to meet local people whether you’re visiting New York City or Chicago, there’s an app for that—and it’s called Tinder. Chat with people near and far with features that let you match around the world. Tinder is your go-to travel buddy. We’ve got you covered in 190 countries, and not even our friends at OKCupid and Plenty of Fish can say that.

Date Safer With Face to Face

We’re all eager to meet new people IRL, but dating during COVID-19 means putting your safety first. When six feet apart isn’t enough, Face to Face lets you video chat with your match so you can keep the connection going online.

Connect With People Everywhere

Go beyond your distance settings and chat with people around the world with our Passport™ feature. All it takes is an upgrade to a Tinder Plus® subscription to be able to match anywhere from everywhere.

Matches at Your Fingertips

One of the most adult decisions you’ll make is picking a dating app that can offer you all the things your ex couldn’t. And it’s not just as simple as choosing between Badoo or Zoosk. Meeting people online is a journey, and you want someone along for the ride that you can trust. When it comes to making a match, consider the Tinder app your new copilot.

All-Inclusive, All the Time

We’re not a fan of labels, so we offer a dating experience designed to connect you with new people outside your usual circles. Unlike sites like Bumble, Tinder doesn’t filter based on height, education, race, or religion because demographics do not define a person. We believe everyone deserves the right to be seen and make the first move no matter how they identify. On our app, we put everyone in front of you and let you choose who you want to chat with.
Get Started